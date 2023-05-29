Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Sinden became world champion for the first time in 2019 when he beat Spain's Javier Perez in the final

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden has been crowned the men's -68kg taekwondo world champion for a second time.

The world number one beat South Korea's Jin Ho-jun in the final at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

A silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sinden won 3-2 in the first round before taking the second 16-9.

It adds to his 2019 title and improves on his silver in 2022, when he suffered a shock defeat in the final by South Korean Kwon Do-yun.

The 24-year-old Sinden's semi-final opponent Matin Rezaei of Iran took bronze along with Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.

Earlier on Monday, Britain's two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones missed out on the medals after she was defeated in the women's -57kg quarter-finals by Lo Chia-ling of Chinese Taipei.

A former world champion, Jones lost 1-0 in the first round and 2-0 in the second as Lo - who claimed bronze at Tokyo 2020 - progressed to the final, where she was defeated by 17-year-old Luana Marton of Hungary.

The bronze medal was shared by Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun and Maria Clara Pacheco of Brazil.