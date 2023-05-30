Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

McGowan (right) claimed bronze at the 2022 World Championships

Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claimed silver in the women's -73kg at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

Althea Laurin of France beat the 22-year-old 16-10 in the first round and 9-5 in the second to win in the final.

In the semi-finals, McGowan, a European champion in 2021, overcame Olympic champion Matea Jelic, of Croatia who eliminated 2022 world champion Nadica Bozanic in the round of 16.

Jelic took bronze along with Polina Khan of Russia.

McGowan's silver is Great Britain's second medal of the championships after Bradly Sinden claimed his second men's -68kg world title on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Britain's Mohammed Nour was defeated by Omer Faruk Dayioglu of Turkey in the round of 32 in the men's -58kg event.