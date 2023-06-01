Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Bianca Cook won bronze medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics

Two-time Olympic medallist Bianca Cook secured World Taekwondo Championships bronze after her bid for an unprecedented fourth title was ended by Svetlana Osipova.

Cook, a three-time world champion, was hoping to reach the women's over-73kg final in Baku.

After the first round of the semi-final ended 3-3, a head kick by Osipova sealed a 4-3 win to progress.

Osipova, of Uzbekistan, went on to lose to Nafia Kus in the final.

That means she had to settle for silver while Turkey's Kus won world gold for the first time.