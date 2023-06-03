Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Aaliyah Powell also claimed bronze at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships

Great Britain's Aaliyah Powell won bronze in the -62kg category at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Powell was defeated in the semi-final by Russia's Liliia Khuzina, who was competing as a neutral athlete.

The 20-year-old won the first round 9-6 but went down 11-3 and 7-0 in the next two rounds to suffer a 2-1 loss.

It is Powell's third consecutive World Championship bronze medal and a fourth GB medal of the competition this year.

The Englishwoman had earlier beaten South Korea's Nam Min-seo in the quarter-finals to guarantee a medal.

Khuzina went on to win gold, beating Caroline Santos of Brazil.

Two-time Olympic medallist and three-time world champion Bianca Cook claimed bronze in Thursday's over-73kg semi-final.

Earlier in the week, GB's world number one Bradly Sinden won gold in the men's -68kg, while Rebecca McGowan claimed silver in the women's -73kg.

Huddersfield-born Caden Cunningha, has the chance to win his first World Championship medal when he faces Alireza Nadalian Jouybari of Iran in the over-87kg category on Sunday's final day.

The World Championships are also serving as an Olympic qualifying event for Paris 2024.