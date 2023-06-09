Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Caden Cunningham won silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester last October

Great Britain won two gold medals on the opening day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones beat Iran's world champion Nahid Kiyanichandeh in the women's -57kg final.

There was also gold for 20-year-old Caden Cunningham in the men's +80kg category.

He defeated Nikita Rafalovich of Uzbekistan at the Foro Italico to round off a successful evening for the Brits.