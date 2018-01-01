Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Halep & Kvitova into Madrid third round
World number one Simona Halep breezes past Belgium's Elise Mertens to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.
The Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's is set to have its strongest ever line-up with 17 of the world's top 30 taking part.
World number six Karolina Pliskova holds her nerve to secure a hard-fought victory over Victoria Azarenka in round two of the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic said his first round win over Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open was "exactly" what he needs for his confidence after a run of poor form.
Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong on drawing the positives from this weekend's Fed Cup defeat and the young players she wants to "step up" and push the squad.
British number one tennis player Kyle Edmund tells BBC Sport about growing up as a Liverpool fan before their Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.
The disappointment felt by Britain's Fed Cup team is all the more crushing when you consider what might have been, writes BBC Sport's Russell Fuller.
Ray Wood believes he can coach his daughters to be world number one tennis players - but his approach divides opinion, writes Russell Fuller.
Russell Fuller follows up on the story of Ray Wood, father of Liv and Paloma, who he believes could become tennis stars to rival the Williams sisters.
