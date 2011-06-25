Andy Murray column

Wimbledon, R3: Andy Murray beat Ivan Ljubicic 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6

I'm through to the last 16 at Wimbledon again and it certainly helps that this is the fifth time in my career I've made the second week.

It was great to have Elena Baltacha and Laura Robson for company in the singles up until Friday but I don't feel any extra responsibility now that I'm the only Brit left. Let's face it, this is something I'm used to and considering how the last few Wimbledons have gone, this one's been relatively successful.

I always know what's going on with the other Brits at Wimbledon and the other Grand Slams, but I need to go about my own business and concentrate on my game. Trying to win Wimbledon is hard enough without getting too caught up in that.

It might be something that I get a bit more involved in at the end of my playing career and working independently is what would motivate me in terms of coaching. You never know, I could discover a kid I really like with a great attitude that I want to help.

I'm aiming to relax, maybe walk the dogs and do a bit of grocery shopping, which I've neglected of late but with good reason! Andy Murray

Rather than working with a top player straight away, I'd want to work with a young guy, although you need to dedicate quite a lot of time to that. I know what it's like to work with coaches that you spend limited time with and only do certain weeks here and there.

I would hope that once my playing days are over I'll find other things to do rather than spending my whole time practising into my forties and fifties. I don't know how some of the guys do it, playing senior events and a lot of different exhibitions.

I've had tennis my whole life, so I can imagine that when it's gone I'll think it's nice that I don't have to practise or train any more.

Having said that, after a few days or weeks I might really miss it because it's all I've known since I was very young. Maybe a few rounds of golf with Tim Henman would take my mind off it, although he's pretty decent so I'll need to get some practice in.

First things first, and I've got a fourth-round match with Richard Gasquet to look forward to on Monday and a repeat of our match from three years ago. It's strange because I rarely spend any time looking back at past matches, it's always on to the next one, but that was my first five-set win on Centre Court.

To come back from two sets to love down, when he also served for the match, and to do it at Wimbledon was unbelievable.

The atmosphere that day was incredible because at the time I think it was one of the latest finishes, and I remember motoring through my service games at the end because I didn't want to come back and finish the next day. Once I got up a break in the fifth set I felt like I'd be able to get it done because he was struggling.

My main memory is that it was really, really dark at the end. I just remember that when I went to serve for the match there were a lot of people taking pictures, and although I think that normally happens on Centre Court, you don't see the flashes. I remember on the match point I could see all the lights going off, it was great.

Hopefully I'll be able to have a good practice on Saturday and a slightly lighter day on Sunday, to get back into that routine of one day on, one day off. I'm aiming to relax, maybe walk the dogs and do a bit of grocery shopping, which I've neglected of late but with good reason!

And I also need to talk to my mum about Twitter. One of the dogs is on Twitter and she's fine, very witty, and I never have to worry about her - it's just my mum. Some of the stuff that she says is quite funny but it gets a little bit embarrassing from time to time. I'll have a word, don't worry.

