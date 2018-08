Sabine Lisicki reflects on her victory over French Open champion Li Na in the second round of Wimbledon under the Centre Court roof.

2009 quarter-finalist Lisicki missed the tournament in 2010 due to a serious ankle injury and was given a wildcard to enter this year.

Following her win over Li Na, the German beat Misaki Doi in the following round and now faces Petra Cetkovska in the last 16.

