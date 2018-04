Watch Victoria Azarenka secure a vital first break, clinch the first set and then romp to victory against Maria Sharapova, winning 6-3 6-0 to secure her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Belarusian is also the new world number one after marking her first major final with a nerveless display, to win in an hour and 22 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

