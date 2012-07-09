Murray's tears in defeat

Andy Murray failed at the final hurdle of this year's Wimbledon, losing 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 to Roger Federer.

Victory for the Swiss means he has now won 17 Grand Slams, equalled the seven Wimbledon titles won by Pete Sampras and returned to world number one.

For Murray, though, the long wait for a maiden Grand Slam triumph continues. He has now reached four major finals and lost them all.

However, while Sunday may have ended in tears for the 25-year-old, he can take a lot of positives away from his maiden Wimbledon final - in which he became the first Briton to appear since Bunny Austin in 1938.

Former British number one Tim Henman:

Andy Murray did such a good job at the beginning of the final by getting the early break of Roger Federer's serve.

Murray had never won a set in his previous three Grand Slam finals and so, in the second set, you felt he was the one who was putting the pressure on Federer.

The game at 5-6 in the second set, when Federer played a couple of great points to finish with a drop volley to suddenly level at a set-all, was important.

Match stats Federer Murray 12 Aces 16 130mph Fastest serve 133mph 69% First serves 56% 62 Winners 46 38 Unforced errors 25 4/12 Break points 2/7 53/68 Net pts 24/39

As rain delays go it was probably as good a time as you could have had one, at 1-1 in the third, but when that roof was closed Federer's ball-striking, his timing, was just immaculate and he went through the gears and played an incredible final two sets to secure the title.

It's not getting any easier for Federer, I don't think he plays as consistently as he did perhaps a couple of years ago but when he plays his best tennis he's better than anyone else.

On a grass court it's very difficult to defend and Federer doesn't do any defending - he's just looking to attack, to dictate with his serve and forehand and that's where he's still so dangerous.

He was two sets down against Julien Benneteau in the third round, and from then on he's just got better and better.

His achievements in the game are just phenomenal. A lot of people were trying to write him off because he hadn't won a Slam for two-and-a-half years.

But he's still the player to beat and I wouldn't be surprised if, in 12 months' time, he will still be the favourite. The knock-on effect of winning is that he's going to be number one for some time.

It's going to be difficult for Murray in the short term after losing such an important match. It's going to be a tough loss to get over, that's for sure.

BBC tennis correspondent Jonathan Overend:

"Ultimately, Murray was outplayed in the final by one of the finest sights in sport - and that is Roger Federer in full flight. When Federer is playing like that, even at the age of 30, I don't think there is anybody out there who can stop him.

"This is the challenge facing Andy. Because of the quality of the opposition he faces, it does not get any easier. Of the four finals he has played now, three have seen him lose to Roger Federer, one to Novak Djokovic.

"He was in the match and really testing Federer, but the key point was when he missed a couple of break points in the heart of the second set. If he had moved ahead then and served it out for a two-set lead, that would have been really impressive.

"A big factor was the rain break - when the roof came on Federer seemed to turn into a different player. He used that as inspiration to serve much better and running around his backhand - that was one of the big things, the way he danced into the corner to open up his body for those big forehands.

"But Murray started missing a lot with his first serve. So many first serves in the third set were going into the net and that really hurt him because he was having success with that earlier.

"I felt optimistic last night because that was comfortably Andy's best performance in a Grand Slam final. In the previous three he didn't even win a set.

"I just felt Federer was unstoppable in the last two sets unless Andy was getting every first serve in, which of course he wasn't.

"In the last year we've maybe started to question our belief that Andy would win one, but yesterday was evidence that he is still so close to winning one of these things. It is just that guy on the other side of the net."

1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek:

"It was Andy's best effort so far to win a Grand Slam. It shows he is still growing and still improving.

"At 4-4 in the second set, he had two break points and had he made that he would have gone two sets up so he was really, really close.

"After Andy lost the second set it was an impossible task as the momentum changed and Federer did not give that away. Until then Andy had all the chances.

"Andy's first serve percentages have to be better. I think maybe the only thing was the back-hand down the line. He used it successfully at the beginning of the match and then at break point 4-4 in the second set he used it but didn't commit to it.

"If he uses that more and feels confident with it, that he can always hit it, then it gives him a really important extra shot that opens up the court. But as for the rest, Roger played some unbelievable shots and always had the answer.

"It is a good idea for Andy to take some time away from playing but he also needs to decide when to get back on the horse. He also has to enjoy it a little bit. He made the final and did something really special. On the Sunday before the tournament nobody thought he would make the final.

"If he doesn't get discouraged by it, and decides to fight and improve even further, he is going to win a Grand Slam within the next 12 months."