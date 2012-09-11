Former British number one Tim Henman expects US Open Champion Andy Murray to go on and win multiple Grand Slams after he defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Henman believes winning gold at the Olympics was the "turning point" for the Scot and praises Murray's "mental fortitude" against Djokovic.

Britain now has a male Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in 76 years, emulating Fred Perry's 1936 achievement in New York.