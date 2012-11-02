David Ferrer beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to make Paris semis

World number five David Ferrer silenced the home crowd by beating France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Paris Masters.

The Spaniard required just 80 minutes to set up a last-four tie against unseeded Frenchman Michael Llodra.

Poland's Jerzy Janowicz, who will face Frenchman Gilles Simon in the other semi-final.

Match stats Ferrer Tsonga Match time: 80 minutes 1 Aces 5 3 Double faults 0 55% 1st serve % 68% 77% 1st serve win % 75% 68% 2nd serve win % 35% 0% Break points saved 67% 56% Total points won 44%

Britain's Jonathan Marray and partner Paul Hanley advanced to the the semi-finals of the men's doubles.

Wimbledon men's doubles champion Marray, 31, and Hanley saw off French pair Josselin Ouanna and Nicolas Renavand 7-6 7-6.

Simon reached the last four of the singles for the first time despite a second set comeback from fifth seeded Czech Tomas Berdych, the Frenchman winning 6-4 6-4.

"Until today, I always played awfully bad when I came here, so I'm trying to enjoy this year in Paris," said Simon.

Janowicz was leading 3-6 6-1 4-1 against eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic when the Serb was forced to retire through illness.

"It's really not easy for me to realise what is going on in my life right now," said qualifier Janowicz, who started the season ranked 221 in the world.

"Right now I'm playing the best tennis of my life."

Llodra defeated big-serving American Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.