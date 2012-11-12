Marcel Granollers & Marc Lopez win ATP World Tour doubles title

Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez won their first ATP World Tour Finals doubles title by beating India's Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna in London.

The Spanish pair, who beat Britain's Jonny Marray and Denmark's Freddie Nielsen in their semi-final, clinched a 7-5 3-6 10-3 victory at the O2 Arena.

Granollers and Lopez became the first Spaniards to win the title since Juan Gisbert and Manuel Orantes in 1975.

Match stats Bhupatti/Bopanna Granollers/Lopez 6 Aces 1 65% 1st serves 72% 4 Double faults 0 58/129 Total points won 71/129 71% 1st serve win % 72% 38% 2nd serve win % 71% 28% Receiving pts won 41% 2/6 Break points 2/4

For Bhupathi, it was a fifth defeat in five finals at this event.

The Spaniards, seeded sixth out of eight pairings at the event, grabbed an early advantage against the fifth seeds by breaking Bhupathi's serve in the third game, but their opponents immediately broke back.

Bhupathi then found himself under pressure again at 4-5 and 0-30 down after serving a double fault. He followed up with an ace, but the Spanish pair won the next point and then sealed a second break when Bhupathi sent a forehand long at the net.

Lopez then survived a break point on his own serve to clinch the first set 7-5 as Granollers met a vicious Bhupathi return with a stunning volley.

The first dramatic moment of the second set came at 3-3, when Bhupathi saved a break point with an overhead volley, then secured a vital hold with a huge serve.

Bhupathi wasted the first of two break point chances on the Lopez serve by going for an ambitious lob when it would have been more sensible to drive down the line.

But he made amends on the second for a 5-3 lead, and Bopanna served out the set to take the match to a champions' tie-break.

The Spanish pair secured an early double mini-break to lead 4-0, and their Indian opponents never recovered.