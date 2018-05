It's day 16 of the advent calendar and we remember the moment when David Nalbandian injured a Queen's line judge by kicking an advertising board into his shin.

The Argentine was disqualified from the Aegon Championships final after reacting angrily when he dropped his serve in the second set.

Marin Cilic lifted the trophy as the crowd on Centre Court booed the decision to bring the match to a close.

