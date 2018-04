Heather Watson admits she "did it the hard way" after escaping from three match points down to beat Ksenia Pervak and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The British number one trailed the Kazakh by a set and was 6-3 down in the second-set tie-break before battling back to win 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2.

Watson says she "hung in there" to turn the match around and will now play Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in the last 32.