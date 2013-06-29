As Andy Murray cruises into the fourth round at Wimbledon, BBC Sport looks at the players that Murray might have to beat if he is to get to a second straight SW19 final.

This year's championships has seen high-ranking seeds including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer knocked-out in the early rounds, but the top two seeds, Novak Djokovic and Murray, remain on course to meet in the final.

BBC Sport's Phil Jones looks at which players remain in Murray's half of the singles competition.

