Andy Murray's glorious day at Wimbledon

Andy Murray arrives for a practice session
Andy Murray arrives for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon final on what will become the biggest day of his career
Colleen and Wayne Rooney await the start of the 2013 Wimbledon final
Politicians, celebrities and big names from the world of sport - including Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney, with wife Coleen - are out in force as Murray looks to end Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion
Andy Murray hits a forehand in the Wimbledon final
And Murray is soon into his stride on Centre Court, twice breaking Novak Djokovic's serve on his way to winning the first set in an hour in the blazing sunshine
Novak Djokovic slips as he tries to retrieve an Andy Murray shot
World number one Djokovic struggles to produce his best tennis and a combination of Murray's dazzling shots and the Serb's own errors see the six-time Grand Slam champion fall two sets behind
Andy Murray celebrates his moment of victory
Murray overcomes the loss of four straight games during the third set to regain control of the match and although the world number two sees his first three championship points saved, he finally secures victory at the fourth time of asking
Andy Murray kneels on the turf after securing victory
Murray slumps to the turf as the realisation he has achieved his childhood dream - and become the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years - washes over him
David Cameron and Alex Salmond celebrate Murray's victory
Murray's victory is rapturously received by those present, including Prime Minister David Cameron and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond...
Fans celebrate in Dunblane
... and those watching on TV around Britain, including in Murray's hometown of Dunblane in Scotland
Andy Murray kisses girlfriend Kim Sears
Murray makes the now traditional climb up to the players' box to kiss girlfriend Kim Sears - coach Ivan Lendl (left) is, as ever, unmoved
Andy Murray embraces mother Judy
Murray also - eventually, having started to descend to the court - remembers to embrace mother and guiding light Judy
Andy Murray holds the Wimbledon Trophy
And then the culmination of a 20-year dream for Murray - and a 77-year obsession for the country - as the 26-year-old Scot becomes the first British man to lift the Wimbledon trophy since Fred Perry
Sue Barker interviews Wimbledon champion Andy Murray
Last year's post-match interview with Sue Barker, after Murray lost to Roger Federer, was a tearful affair. This time it is a much happier encounter
Andy Murray is congratulated by Novak Djokovic
Murray and Djokovic have been friends and rivals since the junior ranks, and the Serb is a classy loser as he congratulates his Scottish conqueror
Andy Murray shows the crowd the trophy
All that is left for Murray to do is show off the trophy to the ecstatic fans in Centre Court
Andy Murray stands on the balcony to show the crowds the trophy
Murray's win also delights the fans who cannot get a Centre Court ticket and the Scot (left on the balcony) has one more duty before he can retreat to the sanctuary of the changing rooms as Wimbledon champion for 2013
Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2013 Winners' Ball
But the celebrations did not end there. Murray enjoys the applause as he parades the men's singles trophy at the Wimbledon 2013 Winners' Ball
Andy Murray hugs parents Judy and Will
Proud parents Judy Murray and Will Murray embrace their victorious son during the post-tournament dinner at London's Intercontinental Hotel
Andy Murray with Ivan Lendl
Andy Murray with the man to whom he dedicated his Wimbledon success - coach Ivan Lendl. The Czech-American won eight Grand Slams as a player, but failed to win Wimbledon
Andy Murray with Marion Bartoli
An emotional weekend for Murray and Marion Bartoli - the women's singles winner - ends with broad smiles as they pose with their Wimbledon trophies

