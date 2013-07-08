Andy Murray's glorious day at Wimbledon 8 Jul 2013 From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/23218315 Read more about sharing. Andy Murray arrives for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon final on what will become the biggest day of his career Politicians, celebrities and big names from the world of sport - including Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney, with wife Coleen - are out in force as Murray looks to end Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion And Murray is soon into his stride on Centre Court, twice breaking Novak Djokovic's serve on his way to winning the first set in an hour in the blazing sunshine World number one Djokovic struggles to produce his best tennis and a combination of Murray's dazzling shots and the Serb's own errors see the six-time Grand Slam champion fall two sets behind Murray overcomes the loss of four straight games during the third set to regain control of the match and although the world number two sees his first three championship points saved, he finally secures victory at the fourth time of asking Murray slumps to the turf as the realisation he has achieved his childhood dream - and become the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years - washes over him Murray's victory is rapturously received by those present, including Prime Minister David Cameron and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond... ... and those watching on TV around Britain, including in Murray's hometown of Dunblane in Scotland Murray makes the now traditional climb up to the players' box to kiss girlfriend Kim Sears - coach Ivan Lendl (left) is, as ever, unmoved Murray also - eventually, having started to descend to the court - remembers to embrace mother and guiding light Judy And then the culmination of a 20-year dream for Murray - and a 77-year obsession for the country - as the 26-year-old Scot becomes the first British man to lift the Wimbledon trophy since Fred Perry Last year's post-match interview with Sue Barker, after Murray lost to Roger Federer, was a tearful affair. This time it is a much happier encounter Murray and Djokovic have been friends and rivals since the junior ranks, and the Serb is a classy loser as he congratulates his Scottish conqueror All that is left for Murray to do is show off the trophy to the ecstatic fans in Centre Court Murray's win also delights the fans who cannot get a Centre Court ticket and the Scot (left on the balcony) has one more duty before he can retreat to the sanctuary of the changing rooms as Wimbledon champion for 2013 But the celebrations did not end there. Murray enjoys the applause as he parades the men's singles trophy at the Wimbledon 2013 Winners' Ball Proud parents Judy Murray and Will Murray embrace their victorious son during the post-tournament dinner at London's Intercontinental Hotel Andy Murray with the man to whom he dedicated his Wimbledon success - coach Ivan Lendl. The Czech-American won eight Grand Slams as a player, but failed to win Wimbledon An emotional weekend for Murray and Marion Bartoli - the women's singles winner - ends with broad smiles as they pose with their Wimbledon trophies