Andy Murray's Wimbledon win will inspire generation - Tim Henman

Andy Murray ended Great Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion at Wimbledon with a comprehensive win over Novak Djokovic.

The Scot, 26, beat Djokovic in straight sets to the delight the majority of the 15,000 fans packed into Centre Court and the millions watching at home.

Murray adds the Wimbledon crown to the US Open title and Olympic gold he won last year.

Here, BBC commentator and four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman, who joined Murray in the locker room to celebrate after the match, gives his verdict on his victory.

Tim Henman on Andy Murray

"I was privileged enough to go into the locker room straight after the match and Andy was basically in a state of shock.

"I just gave him a big hug when I got in there and said 'I really don't know how you did that' and he said 'nor do I'.

"It's just an incredible achievement and the magnitude of what has happened is still sinking in.

"He is such a student of the game that he can remember all of his results from the juniors, he remembers all the matches he has played, the shots he has made, but he had no recollection whatsoever about that final game today. It was just a blur.

"I spoke to all his team in the locker room and there was champagne being sprayed everywhere. I ducked out of the way but Andy wasn't so lucky and got absolutely soaked.

"He had a swig himself which is quite something for a teetotaller - he must have been celebrating! However, as soon as he swallowed it he said 'disgusting'.

It was difficult for Djokovic to get any free points on serve throughout the match, which resulted in him having to endure the pressure of long service games. This graphic shows where Murray returned Djokovic’s serve from. Murray made a phenomenal 83% of his returns, and managed to achieve 17 break points on the Serbian’s serve, converting 10 of them. He also tore into Djokovic’s second serve, which had been the Serb's weakness in his semi-final, and stood well up the court when returning it, winning 59% of his second serve return points.

"Last time he had a glass of champagne he accidently went to clean his teeth with face cream instead of toothpaste on his flight home after winning the US Open. I hope he does have a few glasses later as he really deserves it.

"It's an amazing day for Andy, an amazing day for tennis and an amazing day for British sport. He has to be BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

"There is no question now that he has won round the British public, a small majority of whom have always been a bit sceptical of him in the past. People have seen a different side of him than they did 12 months ago.

"For everyone to witness the emotion of him losing in a Wimbledon final was a big stepping stone for him. He then won Olympic gold and a BBC documentary also helped show everyone what a great guy he is. You could feel the level of support for him out there has just grown and grown and the atmosphere today was special.

"I always thought this moment would come. I first clapped eyes on him at the Davis Cup when he was our 'orange boy' or 'water boy'. I then hit with him on clay over in Spain where he was based as a junior.

"Even at that age I was able to see that he had a lot of time on the ball and that is what separates the elite sportsman.

Murray's victory Wimbledon is Murray's second Grand Slam title after the 2012 US Open

It is the 36th time a British man has won the Wimbledon singles title - more than any other nation

Fred Perry was the last British man to win Wimbledon, completing a hat-trick of wins in 1936

Harold Mahony was the only other Scotsman to win the Wimbledon singles title - in 1896

Murray is the most successful British man in terms of Grand Slam match wins with 113, ahead of Perry on 106

Perry won eight Grand Slam titles - three Wimbledons, three French Opens, one US Open and one Australian Open

Murray has reached seven Grand Slam finals, behind Perry on 10

"He always had a great game, but it is his determination and desire to achieve his goals that has really helped separate him from the rest.

"And there is no doubt that since Ivan Lendl became Murray's coach he has had a big impact on working on the mental fortitude required to get over the finish line.

"For me, it was that self belief and will to win that got him through against Djokovic. If he had lost after being two sets up, 5-4 up and 40-0 up, I'm not sure his career would have recovered. There would have been no going back.

"He was courage personified, though, and I have no doubt he will win many more Grand Slams now.

"I hope this victory can be another shot in the arm for British tennis. Adult participation numbers have dropped and there have been rumours of funding being cut.

"How could they cut funding for British tennis after what we witnessed today?

"For kids thinking of sports they want to play, tennis has hopefully gone to the top of the list and I think the park courts will be full in the next couple of weeks.

"He has overcome so many hurdles in his career. Today, against the best player in the world in the biggest match in tennis, he came through with flying colours.

"Andy has inspired a generation."