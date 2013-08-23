US Open 2013: Qualifying wins for Baltacha, Evans and Ward

US OPEN

British trio Elena Baltacha, Dan Evans and James Ward are just one match away from reaching the US Open after winning their second round qualifiers.

On a day where play in New York was delayed because of thunderstorms, Baltacha beat Olga Savchuk of Ukraine 6-3 6-0.

Evans beat Flavio Cipolla of Italy 7-5 1-6 6-3 while Ward defeated Germany's Mathias Bachinger 2-6 6-4 6-4.

But Sam Murray lost out 6-4 7-5 to American Taylor Townsend.

Baltacha, the world number 244, was on court for just 69 minutes in a match interrupted for four hours because of the weather.

The 30-year-old is bidding to reach her third US Open, after reaching the second round in both 2010 and 2011, and will face world number 118 Michelle Larcher de Brito, who beat Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, in her final qualifier.

Evans, who is aiming to reach the main draw for the first time, will face Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, ranked 15 places below him at 184.

Ward, ranked 175th, had comfortably lost to his higher-ranked German opponent in both their previous meetings and was outplayed in the first set.

But the Londoner, who had never won a match at Flushing Meadows prior to his first qualifying round victory over Frenchman Jonathan Eysseric, turned things around and must now beat sixth seed Somdev Devvarman of India to qualify for a Grand Slam for the second time.

They are hoping to join defending men's singles champion Andy Murray, Laura Robson, who is seeded 30th for the event, and Heather Watson in representing Britain's hopes in New York.