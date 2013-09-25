Johanna Konta withdraws during Ningbo quarter-final

Britain's Johanna Konta withdrew midway through her quarter-final against Johanna Larsson in the International Women's Tennis Open in Ningbo after suffering an abdominal strain.

The British number three was in good form, having reached the last eight in Guangzhou last week.

The 22-year-old started brightly in China, winning the first set 6-2 against her Swedish opponent.

Larsson won the second 6-3 to force a decider but Konta pulled out.