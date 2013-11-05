Viktor Troicki's 18-month ban reduced to 12 months

Serbia's Viktor Troicki has had his 18-month ban for failing to provide a blood sample cut to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 27-year-old was given the initial punishment by an International Tennis Federation (ITF) anti-doping tribunal.

Viktor Troicki profile Born: 10 February 1986 in Belgrade

10 February 1986 in Belgrade Height: 1.93m / 6ft 4in

1.93m / 6ft 4in Weight: 86kg / 13st 5lb

86kg / 13st 5lb Current ranking: 77

77 Highest ranking: 12 (June 2011)

12 (June 2011) Career earnings: $4.52m

$4.52m Tournament wins: One (October 2010 Kremlin Cup, Moscow - pictured)

One (October 2010 Kremlin Cup, Moscow - pictured) Grand Slam best: French Open (fourth round in 2011), Wimbledon (fourth round in 2012)

Troicki had refused to give a blood sample during the Monte Carlo Masters in April and will be banned until 15 July 2014.

"This decision puts an end to my dreams of being a top player," said Troicki.

The reduced ban means the world number 77 will miss the first three Grand Slams of 2014.

As a result, he will be unable to defend the points he accumulated in the early part of 2013 and is likely to drop down the rankings.

"I have no idea what to do now or where to go," added Troicki, who had called for his suspension to be overturned. "I hope somehow I will be able to fight back."

CAS decided that Troicki was not at "significant fault" despite committing an anti-doping violation, with no suggestion he intended to evade the detection of a banned substance in his system.

The decision comes 11 days after Croatia's Marin Cilic had his nine-month ban reduced to four months.

Cilic, 25, tested positive for banned substance nikethamide in April and returned to action at last week's Paris Masters, where he reached the second round before losing to Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro.