Andy Murray says picking a female coach did not "feel like a strange thing to do", after appointing Amelie Mauresmo to help him through the grass court season.

Mauresmo is currently France's Fed Cup captain and will initially work with Murray for the grass court season.

Murray says he is not concerned by what other players think of the appointment and pointed to Mauresmo's experience of winning Wimbledon and playing in a home Grand Slam.