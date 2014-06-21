'When Andy won Wimbledon' is the heart-warming story of how so many people experienced Andy Murray's historic victory against Novak Djokovic.

The documentary includes personal recollections from Murray himself and those closest to him, including mum Judy and girlfriend Kim Sears.

Watch 'When Andy Won Wimbledon, Monday 23 June, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.