Watch the moment Andy Murray's defence of his Wimbledon title ended, as he was knocked out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-final.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian, the 11th seed, made the semi-finals with a 6-1 7-6 6-2 victory.

Murray, 27, was looking to reach the last four for the sixth time in a row.

