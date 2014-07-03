Wimbledon 2014: Katie Boulter & Jorovic through in girls' doubles

From the section

Boulter and Jorovic reached the final of the Australian Open doubles this year

Wimbledon 2014

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Date: 23 June to 6 July Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Britain's Katie Boulter and Serbia's Ivana Jorovic are into the Wimbledon girls' doubles quarter-finals.

The fourth seeds finished as runners-up at the 2014 Australian Open, and defeated Helen Ploskina and Julia Terziyska 6-3 6-1 in 48 minutes.

But British pair Freya Christie and Isabelle Wallace lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 to Naiktha Bains and Tornado Alicia Black.

Fellow Brits Emily Arbuthnott and Holly Hutchinson are also out, losing 6-3 6-2 to Marie Bouzkova and Dalma Galfi.

Boulter and Jorovic will face the unseeded pairing of American Usue Maitane Arconada and Hungarian Fanny Stollar in the quarter-finals.