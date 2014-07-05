Wimbledon 2014: Petra Kvitova thrashes Eugenie Bouchard in final

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2014 highlights: Kvitova cruises to final victory

Petra Kvitova swept past Canada's Eugenie Bouchard with a stunning performance of controlled power to win her second Wimbledon title.

The Czech sixth seed reclaimed the title she first won in 2011 with a 6-3 6-0 victory in 55 minutes.

It is the 24-year-old's second major title and will see her move up to fourth in the world rankings.

Bouchard, 20, had made history by becoming the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam final.

Media playback is not supported on this device Petra Kvitova's emotional speech after second Wimbledon title in 2014

She had won junior Wimbledon just two years ago and was one win from taking the senior title in only her sixth Grand Slam tournament, but came up against a player in remarkable form.

The only thing that might have troubled a rampant Kvitova was the weather, but early rain cleared and the roof was opened long enough for the final before being brought across for the trophy presentation.

With compatriots and former champions Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna watching from the Royal Box, Kvitova said: "To be back here with the trophy is so special.

"I have to say thank you to everyone who supports me all the time, it is a special time for me.

"Hopefully it will be good for everyone in the Czech Republic to have a second trophy. It is my second title so I hope it will be a little bit easier for me to handle."

Former champion Lindsay Davenport "You always dream as a player to play your best tennis on the biggest stage and that was a thing of beauty. You can't even blame Bouchard because she didn't play badly but she just didn't get the chance to play because Kvitova didn't allow her to. I don't think anyone would have been able to play her today."

Bouchard said: "It was really tough for me today but I am proud of how I have played for these two weeks. I love coming back to Wimbledon so thank you guys.

"I feel like it's a step in the right direction. I'm not sure I deserve all your love today but I certainly appreciate it. "

The match had been billed by some as a contest between the Kvitova serve and the Bouchard return, with the Czech leading the aces charts and the Canadian on top of the standings for first-serve returns.

In the event, it was Kvitova's searing returns that made the difference as she broke serve six times and hit 28 winners, leaving Bouchard's major final debut to disappear in a blur.

Match stats Eugenie Bouchard Petra Kvitova Match time: 55mins 1 Aces 4 2 Double faults 3 61 1st serve % 68 46 1st serve win % 82 36 2nd serve win % 38 8 Winners 28 4 Unforced Errors 12 1 of 1 Break points won 6 of 13

A huge forehand winner brought the Czech a first break in game three, and when she then came through a testing service game with a stunning backhand from out wide, her support team in the stands were on their feet.

Media playback is not supported on this device Top five Wimbledon women's singles finals

Bouchard saw off three more break points in game five but could not withstand the pressure at 4-2, with Kvitova getting on top of a high floating ball and crushing a forehand down the line.

Kvitova has struggled with consistency throughout her career, often unable to build on promising starts, and a few alarm bells might have been ringing when she failed to serve out the set.

It was nothing more than a blip, however, as the Czech resumed her demolition of the Bouchard serve to break again, and surged away in the second set.

Three more breaks and just three points dropped on serve saw her race through it in 23 minutes, and a chastening afternoon for Bouchard ended when Kvitova hammered another backhand winner before falling back onto the turf in celebration.

Saturday's final was the first at a Grand Slam between two players born in the 1990s

Kvitova needed just 55 minutes to win her second major title and reclaim the Wimbledon title

The new champion headed into the stands to celebrate with her team, including coach David Kotyza

Bouchard had reached the final in only her sixth Grand Slam tournament