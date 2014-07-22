Heather Watson: Baku Cup first-round exit for British number one

Heather Watson went out in the second round of Wimbledon in July

British number one Heather Watson was broken seven times as she lost 6-2 3-6 6-0 to France's Kristina Mladenovic in the first round of the Baku Cup.

Watson, seeded seventh, was competing for the first time since losing in the second round at Wimbledon in June.

Mladenovic, who reached the Istanbul Cup semi-finals last week, raced into a 3-0 lead before taking the first set.

And though Watson, 22, levelled, Mladenovic broke three times in the final set to reach the second round.