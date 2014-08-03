Heather Watson wins to reach Rogers Cup in Montreal

Britain's Heather Watson won her final qualifier for the Rogers Cup, beating Austrian Tamira Paszek 6-3 6-2.

Having beaten Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the first round, eighth seed Watson wrapped up the second-round victory in just over an hour in Montreal, Canada.

Watson goes through to the main draw of the event, which begins on Monday.

The 22-year-old's win follows her success in the doubles at the WTA Baku Cup in Azerbaijan last weekend.