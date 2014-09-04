British number one Andy Murray says he "can do better" following his 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 6-4 defeat by world number one Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

The quarter-final loss means Murray has failed to get past the semi-finals of any tournament since having an operation on his back in September 2013.

The Scot had suffered with cramp in his first-round match last week, but said he was only able to extend Djokovic because he had trained "very hard".