Japan Open: Sam Stosur beats Zarina Diyas to defend title

Stosur has won six career titles, three at the Japan Open

Australia's Sam Stosur successfully defended her Japan Open title with a straight sets win over Zarina Diyas.

Stosur, who also won the Osaka event in 2009, recorded a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 victory to win her first title of the year.

Kazakhstan's Diyas, 20, broke top seed Stosur in the opening game of the match and led 6-5 and 7-6 in the tie-break.

"Trying to serve out a set in a final, I don't know if maybe she was a little nervous but I tried to play a little more aggressively," said Stosur, 30.

The world number 18, who did not drop a set in the tournament, comfortably won the second set to complete the victory.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova battled back from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to win the Linz Open.

Czech Pliskova, 22, led 5-1 in the deciding set but was pegged back to 5-5 and saved a match point before winning the tie-break.