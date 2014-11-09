Andy Murray makes a disappointing start to his ATP World Tour Finals campaign with a straight-sets defeat by Japan's Kei Nishikori at the O2 in London.

The Briton fought back from 4-1 down in the second set to level, but Nishikori broke serve for a third time to win 6-4 6-4.

With six-time champion Roger Federer and in-form Milos Raonic still to play, Murray faces a tough task to claim one of the two semi-final places from Group B.

