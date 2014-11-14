Britain's Andy Murray says "maybe I'll buy into making some changes to my game" after a 6-0 6-1 thrashing by Roger Federer dumps him out of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

The Scot was "trying my best" but says such a comprehensive defeat has "not happened in my career before".

Roger Federer progresses to the semi-finals, along with Kei Nishikori, after the Swiss inflicted Murray's heaviest defeat in seven years.