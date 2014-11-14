Novak Djokovic says it is "an incredible achievement" to end the year as world number one after beating Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals.

The Serb, who won 6-2 6-2 to extend his unbeaten run indoors to 30 matches, will face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Watch live coverage of Djokovic v Nishikori on Saturday on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and on Connected TV from 14:00 GMT, with commentary of both semi-finals on Sports Extra.