Davis Cup: Roger Federer plays down Stan Wawrinka row

Federer and Wawrinka are 'friends'

Roger Federer has played down his spat with Stan Wawrinka, describing it as "heat-of-the-moment".

The Swiss pair are due to play together in the Davis Cup final on Friday.

But they apparently argued as a result of a heated exchange between Wawrinka and Federer's team during Saturday's ATP World Tour Finals semi-final.

"There's no hard feeling whatsoever," said Federer, 33. "We are friends, not enemies, but it was maybe one of those heat-of-the-moment situations."

The last-four clash in London - which Federer won 4-6 7-5 7-6 (8-6) - was poised at 5-5 and 40-40 in the final set when Wawrinka asked Federer's box to keep quiet between serves.

Afterwards, it was claimed the pair were involved in a "furious row" behind the scenes.

"We had a conversation after the match and every one is totally relaxed about the situation," said 17-time Grand Slam winner Federer.

Australian Open champion Wawrinka, 29, added: "For me, there is not much to say because it's become a big deal because of the press.

"But for us it's nothing really. It took us five minutes to talk about that and to move on to the next goal which is the Davis Cup this weekend."

Federer went on to pull out of the final with a back injury, but is hopeful of being fit for the final of the Davis Cup, a trophy he has never won.

Preparing for the final in Lille, he tweeted a photograph of himself and Wawrinka with their arms around each other, posing with the rest of the Swiss team.