Amelie Mauresmo combines Andy Murray & Fed Cup roles

Mauresmo won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006

Amelie Mauresmo will continue to combine her roles as coach to Andy Murray and captain of France's Fed Cup team after the French Tennis Federation extended her contract by two years.

Mauresmo, a former world number one, began working with Murray in June and was retained when the Briton made changes to his set-up last month.

She has been French Fed Cup captain since replacing Nicolas Escude in 2012.

France's next tie is a World Group contest against Italy in February.

Should they win, 35-year-old Mauresmo will lead France in the semi-finals in April, with the Fed Cup final in November.

Murray, 27, announced last week that he had parted company with Dani Vallverdu, a member of the Scot's coaching team for the past five years.

The French Tennis Federation has also extended Davis Cup captain Arnaud Clement's contract by two years, despite criticism of his leadership after the defeat by Switzerland in last month's final.