World number 111 James Ward comes back from two sets down to beat American John Isner 15-13 in the final set and put Great Britain 2-0 up in their Davis Cup match.

Isner looked set to level the tie but Ward fought back for a 6-7 (5-7) 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 15-13 win in Glasgow.

Earlier, Andy Murray beat Donald Young 6-1 6-1 4-6 6-2 to help Britain to a strong position in their world group match.

