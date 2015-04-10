Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aljaz Bedene's highest world ranking was 71 in early 2013

New British number two Aljaz Bedene has been knocked out of the Casablanca Open in the quarter-final by Jiri Vesely.

The Slovenia-born 25-year-old was beaten 6-1 6-4 by third seed Vesely, from the Czech Republic.

Bedene was playing in his first tournament since being granted a UK passport in March.

The world number 99 is planning to appeal against a new rule which prevents players from ever representing more than one country in Davis Cup.