French Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic into last 16

Nadal has lost just one of 70 matches at Roland Garros

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 24 May - 7 June Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentaries on every Andy Murray match and other key matches.

Rafael Nadal took another step towards a 10th French Open title with a straightforward 6-1 6-3 6-2 third-round victory over Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

The 28-year-old Spaniard will play American Jack Sock next.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who is seeded to meet Nadal in the last eight, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Petra Kvitova beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-2 to book a meeting with Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the quarter-finals.

Kokkinakis amassing fans

The last time that an Australian man reached the last 16 at Roland Garros was Lleyton Hewitt in 2007

After winning his 25th successive match of the season, Djokovic had some words of encouragement for vanquished Australian teenager Kokkinakis, 19.

"He has a lot of talent and strength," said Djokovic.

"He has plenty of time to do great things. I hope he does as he has a lot of qualities."

Andy Murray, who practiced with Kokkinakis last weekend and ribbed the 19-year-old on Twitter after he struggled with an ATP pop guiz on Murray's career,, is also a fan.

"Nick and Thanasi are pretty fun, outgoing, you know, personalities off the court and on it," the Scot said after beating Kokkinakis's fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios.

"I enjoy watching them play. They are entertaining."

Brit watch

Jamie Murray and Elina Svitolina were beaten 6-3 6-3 in the second round

Andy Murray's brother Jamie suffered defeat in the second round of the mixed doubles with Ukrainian partner Elina Svitolina.

The pair were beaten by second seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mike Bryan, but Jamie goes again in the men's doubles with John Peers on Sunday.

Roger is top draw

Roger Federer's artistic interpretation of Paris

Second seed Roger Federer was in an artistic mood a day after he progressed to the fourth round by beating Damir Dzumhur.

The 33-year-old Swiss posted a sketch of the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Elysees to his Twitter account, and followers responded with their own attempts using the hashtag 'DrawWithRF'.

Back to the future

Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Junior Open aged 15

After losing to unseeded German Julia Goerges in the second round on Thursday, Caroline Wozniacki has been digging around in the archives to find the key to improving her form.

The Danish former world number one posted a video of her younger self working through drills, adding on Instagram that "it's funny how 10 years later I can still learn from a 14-year-old me".

Pride of lace

US Open champion Marin Cilic opts for a five-loop knot

Players often carry little personalised touches on their shoes.

Spaniard Nadal's have a little number nine on the heel - a reference to his haul of French Open titles.

Murray, who married Kim Sears earlier this year, has played with his wedding ring tied onto his footwear.

But US Open champion Marin Cilic is the first to customise his trainers with a special knot. The Croatian tightened his shoes with a an elaborate five-loop affair before his 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Argentine 24th seed Leonardo Mayer.

Quotes of the day

"He's a freak athlete." Nick Kyrgios explains the challenge of facing Andy Murray.

"He doesn't have a lot of firepower, but, I mean, you don't really need to if you don't miss and cover the court so well." Thanasi Kokkinakis sums up what makes Novak Djokovic the world number one.

"You haven't watched my matches, then." Novak Djokovic is told that he was always very well mannered as a young player.

"If he wins Roland Garros, everybody [will] say it was a good choice. If he lost, it will be wrong." Jeremy Chardy on Andy Murray's decision to pull out of the Rome Masters the day after beating the Frenchman.

"I was kind of sliding all over, kind of like a hippo on ice, not a cow." American Madison Keys invokes Maria Sharapova's long-ago lament that she felt like "a cow on ice" on clay as she assesses her defeat by Timea Bacsinszky from Switzerland.

"I'm scared. There is a spider on the mic." Belgian Alison van Uytvanck will do anything to avoid a media grilling.

Selfies of the day

Former British number one Anne Keothavong catches up with the youngest son of her former Fed Cup coach