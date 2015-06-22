Petra Kvitova pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up with illness

Petra Kvitova's two Grand Slam wins have both been at Wimbledon

Aegon International Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 20-27 June

Defending Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the Aegon International with illness.

The 25-year-old Czech was due to start her Wimbledon preparations in the second round at Eastbourne on Tuesday.

But the number one seed will now go to the All England Club without playing any competitive grass-court tennis, having not played since her fourth-round exit in the French Open.

"I have a sore throat. I have to stay in bed, drink tea and rest," she said.

"I didn't feel well when I came here last Thursday, I had to make this decision.

"I hope to be fine for Wimbledon. I'll stay here in Eastbourne and then slowly move to London."

Kvitova, ranked second in the world, also won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and has seven days to recover in time to defend her title at the competition, which begins on Monday, 29 June.

She had been expected to play doubles at Eastbourne with number two seed Caroline Wozniacki.