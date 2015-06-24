Wimbledon 2015: Andy Murray seeded third; Rafael Nadal 10th

Murray could face Djokovic in the semi-finals at Wimbledon

Britain's Andy Murray has been seeded third for Wimbledon as he bids to regain the title he won in 2013.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic tops the men's seeds from seven-time victor Roger Federer for the event, which starts on 29 June.

Spain's two-time champion Rafael Nadal is down to 10th seed, meaning he could face one of the leading contenders in the last 16.

Serena Williams heads the women's line-up ahead of 2014 winner Petra Kvitova.

Murray's seeding means he could expect to face either Djokovic or Federer in the semi-finals should he progress.

The 28-year-old Scot, who went out in the quarter-finals when defending the title last year, goes to SW19 in fine form after his fourth victory at Queen's Club.

He may well be keen to avoid Nadal in Friday's draw given the Spaniard could meet any of the top four seeds as early as the quarter-finals.

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent "Grass court performances over the past two years carry extra weight in the men's seedings. "But with the exception of last year's semi-finalist Milos Raonic moving ahead of David Ferrer into seventh, the top eight seeds reflect the world rankings."

Top seeds - Men's singles

1 Novak Djokovic (Ser), 2 Roger Federer (Swi), 3 Andy Murray (GB), 4 Stan Wawrinka (Swi), 5 Kei Nishikori (Jpn), 6 Tomas Berdych (Cze), 7 Milos Raonic (Can), 8 David Ferrer (Spa)

9 Marin Cilic (Cro), 10 Rafael Nadal (Spa), 11 Grigor Dimitrov (Bul), 12 Gilles Simon (Fra), 13 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra), 14 Kevin Anderson (SA), 15 Feliciano Lopez (Spa), 16 David Goffin (Bel)

Top seeds - Women's singles

1 Serena Williams (US), 2 Petra Kvitova (Cze), 3 Simona Halep (Rom), 4 Maria Sharapova (Rus), 5 Caroline Wozniacki (Den), 6 Lucie Safarova (Cze), 7 Ana Ivanovic (Ser), 8 Ekaterina Makarova (Rus)

9 Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa), 10 Angelique Kerber (Ger), 11 Karolina Pliskova (Cze), 12 Eugenie Bouchard (Can), 13 Agnieszka Radwanska (Pol), 14 Andrea Petkovic (Ger), 15 Timea Bacsinzky (Swi), 16 Venus Williams (US)

