BBC Sport takes an alternative look at Wimbledon and some of the quirky facts that make the Championships a unique tournament on the tennis calendar.

There is the strict dress code, the items you are not allowed to take into SW19 - and why exactly is there a pineapple on top of the men's singles trophy?

The 2015 Wimbledon championships begin on 29 June with the women's final on 11 July and the men's final a day later.

