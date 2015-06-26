BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2015: An alternative look at the All England Club

Weird and wonderful Wimbledon facts

  Tennis

BBC Sport takes an alternative look at Wimbledon and some of the quirky facts that make the Championships a unique tournament on the tennis calendar.

There is the strict dress code, the items you are not allowed to take into SW19 - and why exactly is there a pineapple on top of the men's singles trophy?

The 2015 Wimbledon championships begin on 29 June with the women's final on 11 July and the men's final a day later.

  Tennis
