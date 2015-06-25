Wimbledon 2015: Dan Evans fails to qualify but targets world top 100

Dan Evans starred in Great Britain's Davis Cup wins against Slovakia and Russia in 2012 and 2013

Wimbledon 2015 on the BBC Live coverage across BBC TV, radio and online starts on 29 June with 153 hours of tennis scheduled and up to 15 live streams available. Read more: BBC coverage bigger than ever and TV and radio schedules.

Former British Davis Cup player Dan Evans believes he can still reach the world's top 100, despite failing to qualify for this year's Wimbledon.

Evans lost 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 7-5 to Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the final round of qualifying at Roehampton.

The Birmingham-born 25-year-old is 752nd in the world, having dropped from a career-high 123 in February 2014.

"If I didn't think I could be top 100 I wouldn't be playing tennis. There's no reason why not," he told BBC Sport.

"I love playing tennis and that's the only thing I really want to do."

Evans, who reached the last 32 of the US Open in 2013, would have made his fourth appearance at SW19 had he beaten Sugita.

Instead he plans to play in grass-court tournaments in Frinton and Felixstowe as he continues his comeback after returning from a long-standing knee problem in January.

Players who win all three rounds at Roehampton - 16 men and 12 women - are assured of a place at Wimbledon.

Evans' fellow Britons Katie Swan, Tara Moore, Katy Dunne, Edward Corrie and Josh Milton were all eliminated in Wednesday's second qualifying round.

Click here to see the full results from Wimbledon qualifying.