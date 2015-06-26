Island Games 2015: Scott Clayton eyes tennis gold medals

Scott Clayton is ranked 937 in the world in singles and 311 in doubles

Jersey's top seed at the Island Games tennis tournament says he does not want to repeat his disappointment of two years ago in Bermuda.

Scott Clayton missed out on a medal in the singles after losing to the Isle of Man's Billy Harris, despite being the top seed.

"I lost in the quarter-finals when I would have hoped to have done much better," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's something that now I can look back on and learn from," he added.

Clayton went on to win doubles gold with James Connelly, but lost his singles rubber as Jersey went down to Guernsey in the team final.

"I was very disappointed in what I achieved when I was in Bermuda," he said.

"But I've learnt over the past couple of years to respect doubles a little bit more because I often found myself at tournaments, if I had a bad week in singles but won a doubles competition, I'd still be quite disheartened."

But Clayton said there would be extra focus on him being the top seed at a home games.

"You're a bit more relaxed at home as you know the surroundings better, so preparation will be good, but with it being there comes more pressure," he said.

"It's never easy, but it's something athletes have to deal with and we're going to have to deal with it this week."