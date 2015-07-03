British number one Heather Watson pushes Serena Williams to the limit in an agonising 6-2 4-6 7-5 defeat on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The 23-year-old from Guernsey battled back from a set down and served for the match before Williams hit back.

The five-time Wimbledon champion recovered to win the decider and will play her elder sister Venus next.

Watch extended highlights of this match and other selected matches throughout Wimbledon on iPlayer here.

Available to UK users only.