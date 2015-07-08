To celebrate the start of Wimbledon 2015, join the world's longest tennis rally, by sharing your video at #AnyoneForTennis

In the garden with plant pots for a net? With a sponge ball in the lounge? Or even while waterskiing! However you like, upload your own creative tennis shot to join in.

You'll be hitting alongside the likes of Andy Murray, Tim Henman, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan so be sure to get creative!