BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2015: World's longest tennis rally

Join the stars in the Longest Rally

To celebrate the start of Wimbledon 2015, join the world's longest tennis rally, by sharing your video at #AnyoneForTennis

In the garden with plant pots for a net? With a sponge ball in the lounge? Or even while waterskiing! However you like, upload your own creative tennis shot to join in.

You'll be hitting alongside the likes of Andy Murray, Tim Henman, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan so be sure to get creative!

Top videos

Video

Join the stars in the Longest Rally

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Top Stories