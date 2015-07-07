Watch highlights as Maria Sharapova moves into the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011 with a three-set victory over Coco Vandeweghe.

The 28-year-old Russian took the first set but the American levelled by taking a second-set tie-break.

Fourth seed Sharapova recovered to win 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 and she will go on to face Serena Williams in Friday's semi-finals.

Watch extended highlights of this match and other selected matches throughout Wimbledon on iPlayer here.

Available to UK users only.