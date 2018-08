Watch the best of the action as reigning champion Novak Djokovic secures a semi-final slot with a routine straight sets (6-4 6-4 6-4) win over Croatian Marin Cilic on Centre Court.

Djokovic will now meet the winner of Stan Wawrinka v Richard Gasquet in the final four on Friday.

It will be the Serbian's 27th Grand Slam semi-final.