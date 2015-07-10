Wimbledon 2015: Jonathan Gray gains from Novak Djokovic advice

Media playback is not supported on this device Meeting 'idol' Djokovic a dream - Gray

Leeds teenager Jonathan Gray hopes a chance meeting with world number one Novak Djokovic will help him improve his game.

The 18-year-old spent time talking to and practising with Djokovic when the Serb was shooting a pre-Wimbledon promotional video for a sponsor.

"I got a few pearls of wisdom from him," Gray told BBC Look North.

"I look up to him and it was a dream come true to have the opportunity to speak to him and hit with him."

The meeting with Djokovic, who has won eight Grand Slam titles, took place at Roehampton last month.

"We had a lot of time between shooting things and we had a bit of a chat," said Gray.

"I was probably a bit too nosey and asked too many questions. He is a really personable guy and I'd like to thank him for all the questions he answered.

"I love the way he plays and I learnt a lot."

Djokovic won the Wimbledon singles title in 2011 and 2014

Djokovic was impressed by Gray's attitude and said the Yorkshireman had "a big desire to succeed and get to professional tennis".

The 28-year-old double Wimbledon champion is one of Gray's tennis idols and the youngster has also been inspired to follow his gluten-free diet.

"I felt great for two weeks and have never looked back. It was a real life-changing choice," Gray said.

"You feel a lot less lethargic and up for it every day. Before on some days I'd feel 50 or 60 percent but this puts you on your best form."

Gray is number 154 in the world junior rankings, but does not currently have an ATP ranking

Gray was narrowly beaten in the first round of the boys' singles, losing to Alberto Lim of the Philippines 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (13-11).

He is now set to play in Futures events, which are the lowest rung of the senior tour, as he looks to move into the professional game.

"I want to trying to get some rankings points and get up the ladder as fast as I can," he added.

"I'd like to be back at Wimbledon as soon as possible.

"I'd be doing well to be here next year, but in two or three years' time, we'll see. I'm not putting any limits on it."