US Open: Jamie Murray and John Peers into US Open doubles semi

Jamie Murray (left) and John Peers reached the Wimbledon doubles final earlier this year

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, Dates: 31 August-13 September Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Australian John Peers reached their second Grand Slam semi-final in a row with a dramatic win at the US Open.

The Wimbledon finalists beat fourth seeds Marcin Matkowski and Nenad Zimonjic 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Eighth seeds Murray and Peers will now face Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey or Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa.

Briton Dom Inglot and Robert Lindstedt of Sweden will play their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Inglot and Lindstedt meet sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Florin Mergea, the only pair left in the draw who are ranked higher than Murray and Peers.

"The guys that are left in are all top teams, so I don't really think the seedings play that much of a part," said 29-year-old Murray.

"We got to the final of Wimbledon and it was a great run for us - I guess you get that hunger to do it again, and a couple of months later we've got the chance to get back to the final."

Murray has one Grand Slam title to his name having won the 2007 Wimbledon mixed doubles with Jelena Jankovic.

He and 27-year-old Peers, ranked 15th and 14th in the world respectively, had their best result together when they reached the Wimbledon final, losing to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

They came through a tight quarter-final on the Grandstand court, with one break apiece in the first two sets before dominating the decisive tie-break.