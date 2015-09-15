BBC Sport - Novak Djokovic: US Open victor parades trophy in Central Park

Djokovic shows off US Open trophy

  Tennis

US Open champion Novak Djokovic has paraded his new trophy in Central Park after the Serb won his third Grand Slam title of the season.

The world number one beat Switzerland's Roger Federer in four sets in front of a crowd mainly supporting his opponent.

Djokovic said the four Grand Slams are "the ones you dream of winning", as he collected his second US Open and his 10th major.

  Tennis
Top Stories